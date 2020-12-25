Cuba and Turkey describe as positive their bilateral relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 25 (ACN) Gonca Yilmaz Batur, Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade of Turkey, received the Cuban ambassador to that country, Luis Amoros, in a meeting where both described the bilateral relations between Havana and Ankara as positive.



During the meeting, held at the headquarters of said ministry in the Turkish capital, both parties reviewed the state of bilateral economic-trade relations and evaluated the next steps to follow to consolidate these ties in the post-COVID-19 stage, reported Cubaminrex website.



The Antillean diplomat thanked Batur for the broad participation of companies from the Eurasian country in the Cuba 2020 Business Forum, organized virtually by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment due to the isolation measures imposed by the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic.



In that sense, both representatives discussed and defined actions to diversify economic relations and businesses of mutual interest, and also addressed initiatives to expand exchanges between businessmen from the two nations with the aim of taking advantage of the opportunities offered by close political-diplomatic ties and the great potential for economic cooperation and intergovernmental exchange.



Last November 12, the two countries signed an agreement for maritime cooperation as sign of the will to increase economic and commercial ties, despite the complex context generated by the COVID-19.



Likewise, on December 16, Bruno Rodriguez, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, condemned the United States through his account on the social network Twitter for its imposition of unilateral measures against the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.



The two nations have maintained diplomatic relations since 1952, which are now going through a moment of revitalization with political and commercial exchanges at the highest level, according to official data from the Cuban Foreign Ministry.