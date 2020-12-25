Russia reiterates its condemnation of the US blockade against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 25 (ACN) Serguei Riabkov, Russia´s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, reiterated his country's rejection to the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba.

In an interview with Prensa Latina, the diplomat also ratified the Kremlin's willingness to "make the necessary effort to consolidate and develop the entire spectrum of bilateral ties and cooperate side by side in regional and international spaces."



In addition, Riabkov sent congratulations to the Cuban government and people, on the occasion of the celebration of the 62nd anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution on January 1, and declared that Russia and Cuba are historically united by relationships of loyal allies and true strategic partners, based on mutual respect, trust, solidarity and closeness.



Likewise, the Russian government representative highlighted the internationalist and supportive work of Cuban doctors in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic despite the discrediting campaign against them unleashed by the United States, and the restrictions against the biopharmaceutical industry of the Caribbean island promoted from the White House.



"We are categorically against any restrictive measure applied unilaterally, in violation of the United Nations Charter and the principles and norms of International Law," declared Riabkov.



Cuba and Russia share satisfaction with the results of the systematic visits at the highest level, the most recent of which was the one carried out in 2019 to Moscow by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who held a fraternal meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, among other important political figures and the economic-commercial field.



Havana and Moscow celebrated last May 8 the 60th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which had been broken in 1952 by dictator Fulgencio Batista due to his political dependence on the US government.

