Cyprus´ parliamentarians nominate Cuban doctors to Nobel Peace Prize





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 24 (ACN) The Cypriot parliamentary group of the Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL) nominated Cuba's Henry Reeve Medical Contingent for the Nobel Peace Prize, diplomatic sources noted.



In presenting the nomination, AKEL Chief of Staff, George Loucaides, highlighted the work of the medical brigades specialized in emergency situations and created in 2005 by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

Loucaides also praised the work of over 50 groups of Cuban doctors and specialists sent to dozens of States to contain the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The AKEL leader acknowledged Cuba's solidarity and pointed out that its example shows that the right track is that of international cooperation.

He added that Cuba offers its help to other countries, despite the tightening of the United States economic, commercial and financial blockade against the Caribbean island for almost six decades.