Cuba and Argentina work to strengthen trade links





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 23 (ACN) Pedro Pablo Prada, Cuban Ambassador to Argentina, held on Tuesday a meeting with the main executives of the Granja Tres Arroyos company, with the aim of continuing to strengthen commercial ties between that company and the island-nation.



In the exchange, the Cuban diplomat appreciated the modern technology of that company, which maintains an important policy of trade agreements with countries from all continents, reports the Cubaminrex website.



Located in the province of Buenos Aires, this company has promoted, since its foundation in 1965, programs of excellence in biosecurity, and the process of poultry breeding is developed in ecologically controlled establishments in areas especially suitable for its optimal operation.



As part of these close bonds, last August 13, the meeting of Bilateral Political Consultations between Cuba and Argentina was held this Thursday, in the modality of videoconference, where the positive state of the bonds between both countries was confirmed, and the will to strengthen them was ratified, taking into account the existing potentialities in the economic - commercial fields, education, culture and cooperation.



The two governments are committed to a commercial relationship based on stability and growth, based on the exchange of products that are of primary need in both countries, such as food, especially cereals, fruits, meat and dairy products.



Argentina and Cuba reestablished diplomatic relations on May 28, 1973 and since that date until today, the southern nation constitutes an important commercial partner for Havana and an important source of foreign visitors.

In that sense, last year 2019, a total of 95,579 Argentineans arrived to the Caribbean nation, according to the Cuban National Office of Statistics and Information in its yearbook for the period.