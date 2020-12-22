Cuba and Mozambique recognize their excellent parliamentary relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec. 22 (ACN) Esperanza Bias, president of the National Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique, and Pavel Diaz, Cuban ambassador to that African nation, assessed the state of relations in the parliamentary field, describing them as excellent.



During the meeting held at the parliament's headquarters in Maputo, Bias emphasized that Cuba constitutes a strategic partner for Mozambique, which has been proven throughout history before and after the country's independence, Cubaminrex website published.



The Mozambican leader thanked the support and uninterrupted collaboration of the Cuban government and people, whose impact, she expressed, is inestimable.



Regarding the battle against COVID-19, she pointed out that the Caribbean nation has also been a relevant companion before this new challenge that has impacted the whole planet and reiterated the interest of her presidency in boosting the ties with Havana, for a more frequent exchange of experiences of great use to both parliaments.



For his part, the Cuban ambassador addressed the current situation of his country, with emphasis on the challenges it faces, particularly the pandemic, as well as the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States, which has increased in an opportunistic and ruthless way during these times.



Both government representatives advocated for making the interparliamentary links more dynamic, the possibility of exchanging some experiences, and granting more leadership and activism to the parliamentary friendship groups between Cuba and Mozambique.