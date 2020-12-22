UK Baroness nominates Cuban doctors for Nobel Prize





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 22 (ACN) Pauline Bryan, a member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, announced on Monday her nomination to the Cuban internationalist medical contingent Henry Reeve, for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.



The British Baroness highlighted Cuba's contribution to the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, amid the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US government on the Caribbean nation, Cubaminrex said.



I am pleased to join the politicians and academics of the world who have officially nominated the Cuban doctors to the Nobel Prize Committee, said the lawmaker in a video released by the Cuba Solidarity Campaign (CSC) in that European nation, quoted by the website of the Cuban foreign ministry.



With her official nomination, Baroness Bryan joined the member of the Labor Party Blower, who is also a member of the House of Lords. In total, there are 19 petitions sent by British parliamentarians and academics to the Norwegian entity to recognize the work of the Cuban brigade of health professionals.