Cuba and Mongolia celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 21 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla and the Mongolian ambassador to Cuba, Battsetseg Shagdar, participated today in the issuing of a stamp commemorating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.



During the ceremony, ambassador Shagdar ratified her country's willingness to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation in common interest fields, Cubaminrex published.



On her part, Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, Cuban deputy minister of foreign affairs, highlighted the uninterrupted bonds of friendship between the two countries, which have been strengthened in the political, cultural and economic areas.



The stamp selected for the commemoration reproduces the image of a Cuban lute, a Mongolian horse head violin and two intertwined hands, as a symbol of the unity between both people.



Cuba and Mongolia established official diplomatic relations on December 7, 1960, being the Caribbean country the first in Latin America and the Caribbean to do so, and to open their diplomatic mission in Ulan Bator.