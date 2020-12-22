Cuba warns about contamination rates of COVID-19 in US prison population





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 21 (ACN) Cuban FM Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla warned today on Twitter about the number of COVID-19 infections in U.S. prisons, which is four times higher than the general population of the northern country.



Every five prisoners in US is infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and more than 1,700 have died, "in a system designed to profit instead of serving society," he said.

According to the Cuban minister, the United States has the highest number of positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 in the world, 17,515,000, according to the World Health Organization.

Information from the American newspaper The New York Times confirms that more than 218,000 people have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, in prisons in that country.