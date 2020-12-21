Henry Reeve brigade reinforces actions against COVID-19 in Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 21 (ACN) - Some specialists of the Henry Reeve Medical Brigade are reinforcing actions implemented by the Venezuelan Executive to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 in that country.



Highly qualified professionals arrived in the South American nation on September 11 to advise and assist the Venezuelan personnel and collaborators of the Cuban medical mission involved in the work of containing the epidemiological emergency.



In statements to Prensa Latina, the chief of the six brigades of the international contingent specialized in disaster situations and serious epidemics, Rafael Venegas, highlighted the work of the doctors in advising on the implementation of protection measures.



We succeeded in training approximately 3,200 people, with the aim of achieving a high level of preparation in the handling of the protocol of action and the established biosafety measures, Venegas emphasized.



Besides reinforcing the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic at a time of epidemic peak in Venezuela, the working groups assisted nearly 500 patients in different phases of the disease, the expert concluded.