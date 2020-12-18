Cuba and French city of Le Havre strengthen bonds





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 18 (ACN) Cuba and the northern city of Le Havre strengthened their ties during a visit by Cuban Ambassador to France, Elio Rodriguez, who was welcomed by local Mayor Edouard Philippe.



The Cuban diplomat described as fraternal the meeting with the former Prime Minister and current President of the Urban Community of Le Havre Seine Metropole.

Rodriguez noted on social networks that during the encounter he thanked Philippe's management and personal commitment during his term as French PM (2017-2020) in favor of the development of relations between both countries.

We recall his positive and fluent dialogue with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in October 2018, when the Cuban head of State made a brief stopover in Paris, he underscored.