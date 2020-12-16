Cuba appreciates support from Canadian Senate leader





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) Josefina Vidal, Cuban Ambassador to Canada, held on Tuesday a virtual meeting with Senator Peter Boehm, Chairman of the Permanent Committee of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Senate of that country, whom she thanked for his permanent interest in Cuba.



During the exchange, described as excellent by the Cuban diplomat, both government representatives reviewed the state of bilateral relations between Havana and Ottawa, uninterrupted for 75 years, Vidal publishes in her official profile on Facebook.



The diplomat updated the Canadian senator about the process of monetary unification implemented by Cuba as part of the reordering of the national economy, and explained the country's results in the confrontation with COVID-19.



Likewise, the ambassador denounced the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States, which caused losses of more than five billion dollars between April 2019 and March 2020.

Cuba and Canada have maintained diplomatic ties since 1945, and Havana was the first seat of a Canadian diplomatic representation in the Caribbean.



Currently, Canada is the first source of tourists to Cuba, with a figure that reached 984,178 arrivals between January and May of this year, a number that was affected by the paralysis suffered by the international tourism sector due to the COVID-19, refers the National Office of Statistics and Information of Cuba.