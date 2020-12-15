Final declaration of ALBA-TCP summit announces post-pandemic work plan 2021





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 15 (ACN) The 18th Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance of the People of America-Treaty of Commerce of the People (ALBA-TCP), held virtually and chaired from Caracas by the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, renewed the commitment to strengthen this mechanism of political agreement.



This bloc, founded by Commander in Chief Hugo Chavez Frias and Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, and approved a final declaration announcing the post-pandemic work plan 2021, among other points of multi-sectoral agreements of the integrationist bloc.



Read by the new secretary general of the Alliance, the Bolivian diplomat Sacha Llorenti, the Declaration, of 62 points, reaffirms its determination to continue advancing and deepening in its strengthening as a political-strategic alternative of Latin-Caribbean integration, counter-hegemonic, democratic, inclusive and that constitutes a " tool of unity and development of our peoples and governments, based on dialogue, cooperation, solidarity, complementarity, justice, and vindication of sovereignty and independence".



Furthermore, it ratifies the commitment to confront together the desires for imperialist domination and the growing threats to regional peace and stability, and endorses the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace; it also highlights the need to strengthen the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).



The document praises the recovery of democracy in Bolivia and gives strong support to President-elect Luis Arce Catacora, and congratulates the results of PM elections in St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as the results of the December 6 elections in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.



A strong rejection to the imposition of unilateral coercive measures against Venezuela is joined in the Declaration to the condemnation of the hegemonic pretensions of the United States of America in its eagerness to revive the Monroe Doctrine and the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR by its Spanish acronym) and commonly known as the Rio Treaty to attack the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.



It also supports the people of Nicaragua in their decision to continue defending sovereignty, peace and the notable social, economic, security and national unity advances, and condemns the destabilizing attempts against the legitimate government of President Daniel Ortega.



An essential point of the Declaration was the call for the implementation of national strategies to strengthen the health and social protection systems that allow universal access in equitable and affordable conditions, to the vaccines and treatments developed for the treatment of COVID-19.



The Declaration also recognizes the enormous effort made by health professionals, scientists and humanitarian personnel to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in different parts of the world, and it means, in particular, Cuba's contribution, despite the tightening of the blockade and the United States government's campaign to discredit and sabotage Cuba's international medical cooperation. Likewise, it supports the initiatives to present the candidacy of the Contingent Henry Reeve for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021.



The fight against climate change, the emphasis on the participation of social movements in the process of building inclusive societies, the commitment to work together with indigenous peoples to safeguard their rights, are joined by the strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and the use of unconventional war strategies to attack and disable progressive governments and leaders in the region through politically motivated judicial processes (lawfare).