Serbian MPs and friends encourage support to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 15 (ACN) The parliamentary group of friendship with Cuba and a delegation of the Serbian-Cuban friendship association held on Monday an exchange to coordinate different actions in support of the Cuban people.



At the seat of the Serbian National Assembly (Parliament), the parliamentarians welcomed Sveto Dobrjevic and Zorica Dobrjevic Dabic, deputy chairman and secretary of the association, who presented the activities carried out and the program and initiatives for the future, Prensa Latina reported.



During the meeting, a call was made to the 51 members of the Parliamentary Group to join the work of the civil organization in cultural events and humanitarian actions in support of Cuba, as well as the people of Venezuela.

Specifically, they were called for a joint action at the video conference of the European Congress of Solidarity, to be held in Moscow in June 2021.



Speaking at the dialogue, the members of the group expressed that they can be an additional step in bringing the two nations closer together by helping the Association's activists to achieve more efficient communication with the local authorities in the country, as well as supporting visits by Cuban athletes, scientists and artists to Serbia.