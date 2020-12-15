Cuba and Qatar discuss bilateral ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 15 (ACN) Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of Qatar, received on Monday morning Eumelio Caballero, Cuban ambassador to that Arab nation, with whom he exchanged views on the state of bilateral relations between the two governments.



During the meeting, held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, both representatives discussed the behavior of the exchange links and the perspectives of development and cooperation between Havana and Doha, according to the Cubaminrex website.



In the meeting, the Qatar PM wished success to the Cuban diplomat, on the occasion of the end of his mission in that country, which started in 2016.



This December, Qatar and Cuba celebrated 31 years of uninterrupted diplomatic relations, although the Cuban diplomatic mission was inaugurated in 1998 and the Arab representation in Cuba in 2001.



The cooperation between Cuba and Qatar has been manifested both in the field of bilateral relations and in multilateral forums, as both governments advocate respect for international law and the principles established in the United Nations Charter.