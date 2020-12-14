ALBA-TCP Summit to be held this Monday





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 14 (ACN) The 18th Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) will take place Monday, online, and will address issues such as the regional political situation and the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, will chair the Cuban delegation at the event, where other heads of state and government of the member countries of the bloc and other representatives will also participate.



On this occasion, they will celebrate the 16th anniversary of the founding of ALBA-TCP and the return to the Alliance of the Plurinational State of Bolivia.



Founded in Havana on December 14, 2004, by revolutionary leaders Fidel Castro Ruz and Hugo Chavez Frias, ALBA-TCP is a regional organization for the nations of Latin America and the Caribbean, aimed at fighting poverty and social exclusion.