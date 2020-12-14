Cuba honors veteran anti-apartheid fighter in South Africa





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 14 (ACN) - The Cuban embassy to South Africa, on behalf of the people and government it represents, honored veteran South African anti-apartheid fighter Joan Muller, Prensa Latina reported.



In awarding Muller a special recognition issued by the Cuban Friendship Institute, the island's ambassador there, Rodolfo Benitez Verson, explained this was made in virtue of his more than 50 years of unconditional support and solidarity with the Cuban revolution.



Likewise, for her important contribution to the spreading of the thinking and the work of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, the internationalist values of the Cuban revolution, and the memory of the Cuban and South African heroes and martyrs.



The Cuban diplomat said that "in difficult times as we live it is important to recognize and spread examples of true political commitment like that of our colleague Joan Muller".



In the ceremony of delivery of the special recognition to Muller the ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, representatives of the South African communist party, and the society of friends of Cuba, among others, participated.