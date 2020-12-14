British MP nominates Cuban medical contingent for Nobel Peace Prize





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 14 (ACN) With the nomination of parliamentarian Richard Burgon to the Henry Reeve medical contingent brigades for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, the Cuban health workers who offered help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic receive the tenth request for this prize from the UK parliament.



According to a statement published Monday on the official site of the Cuban foreign ministry, representative Burgon in his message said he was happy and proud to make the nomination of Cuban doctors, nurses and technicians for next year's Nobel Peace Prize.



The parliamentarian highlighted the humanity they have demonstrated in helping to combat the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, as well as in health emergencies around the world over the past 15 years.



The Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors for Disasters and Serious Epidemics brigades, created in 2005, have contributed uniquely to global health, which has never been more recognized and praised than at this time of health emergency, Burgon said.



More than 4,000 Cuban doctors, nurses and technicians, organized in 53 brigades, have assisted 39 countries and territories affected by the pandemic, joining those already serving in 59 nations.