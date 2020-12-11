International press highlights the beginning of the monetary order in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 11 (ACN) Shortly after the announcement of the beginning of the process of monetary order on January 1, 2021, the international press agencies echoed the news, which was explained this Thursday by the highest Cuban authorities in a television and radio address.



The Chinese agency Xinhua, one of the most influential media of the Asian giant, reflected that Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic, informed, during a speech in the presence of Raúl Castro, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC), about the so-called Day Zero and announced that the exchange rate will be 24 Cuban pesos for one dollar.



He referred that the Ordering Task, as it is known to the process that includes the monetary and exchange unification, will also bring about a salary increase and the elimination of most of the subsidies.



Meanwhile, Spain's Efe highlighted the words of the Cuban leader when he stressed that this Task will put Cuba in a better position to carry out the transformations that its economic and social model demands, "on the basis of guaranteeing all Cubans the greatest equality of rights and opportunities.



The Associated Press (AP) informed that the first secretary of the Central Committee of the PCC was present, and highlighted that the process will put an end to 25 years of circulation of two national currencies.



In another note, AP stated that the measure comes in the context of a global economic crisis resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and with a national economy punished by sanctions imposed by the United States.



The Ordering Task, which will start in three weeks, comes after having concluded the analyses and the corresponding legal norms, informed on Thursday night the Cuban President Díaz-Canel.