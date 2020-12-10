Italians demand end of US blockade against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 10 (ACN) Members of Italian political and social organizations held a demonstration today in front of the US consulate in Milan to demand the end of the blockade imposed by that northern country against Cuba.



'The future of Cuba is not decided by Washington' was the main slogan of the demonstration accompanied by the Cuban flag and banners with expressions such as 'Enough with the US blockade against Cuba' and 'Put an end to the economic war against Cuba.'

In addition to demanding the US government the return of the territory illegally occupied by the naval base in Guantanamo, the protesters demanded respect for the human rights of the Cuban people, its sovereignty, independence and the socialist democracy project.

Representatives of the Communist Refoundation Party also participated in the demonstration convened by the National Association of Italy-Cuba Friendship (ANAIC) and the National Coordinating Committee of Cuban Residents in Italy, on occasion of the Human Rights Day.

The members of the National Association of Italian Partisans, from Barona-Milan; the Italy-Nicaragua Association; and the Berta Vive Milan Committee, also attended the event.