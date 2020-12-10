Cuban residents in Ecuador reject US destabilizing actions against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 10 (ACN) The Association of Cuban Residents in Ecuador (ACURE, in Spanish) has ratified its rejection to any attempt to cause unrest or disorder in Cuba.



ACURE's stance, posted in a statement on social media, was a reaction to recent US-sponsored and financed events that happened in Havana, designed to generate uncertainty and social instability in Cuba.

In the text, the Association emphasized the existence of a history of criminal events related to acts of terrorism against Cuba from American territory.

According to the organization, those who perpetrate such actions intend to present themselves in favor of the nation while they violate the national symbols and disrespect national laws.

About this issue, ACURE pointed out that many of those actions are supported and financed by the US Government, in order to subvert the Cuban constitutional order, a policy it strongly rejected.

The Association also condemns any attempt of foreign interference and ratified its stance to defend Cuba's right to enjoy its sovereignty and independence.

ACURE's statement joins other demonstrations of support to the Cuban government and people, from the Caribbean island itself and from different countries.