Europeans reject US interference in Cuba´s society





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 10 (ACN) The European Front of Solidarity with Cuba has condemned US interfering actions to generate violence and instability in the Caribbean island through the use of mercenaries.



In a statement broadcasted through the Europe for Cuba channel, friendship organizations from several countries and Cubans living in European nations accused Washington of financing annexationists and 'agents of change' to subvert the constitutional order approved and defended by the Cuban people.

In the face of the spurious ambition to break democracy and to violate the laws and the International Law by inciting its hordes, women and men of good will twinned with Cuba from Europe in its defense and its revolution, they noted.

The statement disseminated on social networks includes an energetic repudiation of provocations orchestrated and financed from USA and of the American economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, which it describes as genocidal.

Likewise, it rejects the manipulation and false accusations against Cuba in the area of human rights and highlights the example of humanism, ethics and justice of the Revolution.

The European Solidarity Front recognized Cuba's efforts to eradicate scourges such as poverty, illiteracy, organized crime, drug trafficking and slavery, and its support for other peoples of the planet.