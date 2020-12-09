Japanese association condemns new actions from US against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 9 (ACN) The Association of Cuban Residents in Japan 'José Martí' condemned the new campaign of interference and aggressiveness of the United States government against the Caribbean island, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported today.



Through a statement, the organization rejected attempts to tarnish national symbols and disrespect the laws, and defended Cuba's right to sovereignty.



He also denounced acts of violence, sabotage and terrorism financed and organized from the US city of Miami to undermine the tranquility of families in Cuba and cause chaos.



They also demanded that the United States government lift the economic, commercial and financial blockade, which, it affirmed, is even more inconceivable and inhumane in times of the Covid-19 pandemic.



We support the efforts of the government together with various actors of the legitimate civil society of Cuba to build a more prosperous future for all and advance in the solution of our difficulties, without interference or involvement from any country, points out the text published on the website of the Cuban chancellery.