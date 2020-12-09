Belgian association calls for unity of all Cubans against US blockade



HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 9 (ACN) The ballerina and choreographer Menia Martinez advocated today from Belgium for the unity of all Cubans who live in and outside the Caribbean island against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.



In an interview with Prensa Latina, the president of the Association of Cuban Residents in Belgium (CubaBel) considered that this is not the time to divide energies or to naively fall into the manipulation campaigns of those who seek to harm their own country, alluding to a small group of people who on Cuba play the game to Washington's aggressiveness.



The priority is to combat the blockade, and that must be the united message of the Cubans, when a change in the US administration is near, with the arrival of Joe Biden and the departure of Donald Trump, with the hope that the rapprochement returns and hostility decreases, she noted.



According to Martinez, it is reprehensible that a small sector tries to use culture to attack the Revolution, with so much that it has been done in Cuba in this field.



The also ballet teacher announced the participation tomorrow of CubaBel and other Belgian organizations in solidarity with Cuba in a demonstration in the Carrefour de l'Europe central area, in Brussels.



On the Human Rights Day we will ratify our support for the Caribbean island and demand the end of the blockade, because there is no greater violation of human rights than this blockade, she stressed.



Martinez told Prensa Latina that in a global context marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, it is important to highlight the successes of Cuba and its health system, despite the severe impact of the US siege, a policy in force for 60 years, exacerbated by the Trump administration.

Regarding CubaBel, the renowned dancer specified that the association dates from 2007 and increases its membership and its activities to support the homeland.