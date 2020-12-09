Cuban Deputy FM offers condolences for death of former French President d'Estaing





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 9 (ACN) Marcelino Medina González, first deputy minister of Foreign Affairs, attended on Tuesday the signing of the book of condolences opened by the embassy of the French Republic in this capital, on the occasion of the death of former French president Valéry Giscard d'Estaing.



The diplomat conveyed the condolences to the French authorities and to the relatives of the former head of State, on behalf of the Cuban people and government.

Valéry Giscard d'Estaing was a French politician, President of the French Republic from 1974 to 1981, who died on December 2 at the age of 94 because of the COVID-19.