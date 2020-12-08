Belgian activist calls for daily solidarity against US blockade over Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 8 (ACN) Freddy Tack, co-founder and vice president of Los Amigos de Cuba in Belgium, considered solidarity with Cuba a daily duty in the face of the United States' aggressions, such as the economic, commercial and financial blockade.



"In the current circumstances, with a fierce blockade, attacks, the daily provocations in midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, our solidarity with the Cuban Revolution is more than ever a daily duty," the activist stressed in a message prior to a mobilization in Brussels in support of the Caribbean island.



Tack urged the friends of Cuba and the progressive forces of the world to speak out against the blockade imposed by Washington for six decades, a policy fiercely intensified by the administration of President Donald Trump.



He also stressed that in the difficult context it faces, Cuba maintains its solidarity and humanism, demonstrated once again with the dispatch of the Henry Reeve medical brigades to dozens of countries hit by Covid-19.



In this sense, Tack reiterated the request to award the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 to the health professionals of the Henry Reeve contingent, specialized in the management of disaster situations and serious epidemics, whom he described as an everyday example.



Belgian and Cuban organizations residing in that European country will hold a demonstration in support of Cuba next Thursday in the central Carrefour de l'Europe area, in Brussels, on the occasion of the Human Rights Day.