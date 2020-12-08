Cuban Embassy in Iran holds meeting with Mehr Media Group





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 8 (ACN) Tania Causse, Counselor in charge of Political, Commercial and Cooperation Affairs; and Junior Peñalver, chargé of Consular Affairs, Press and Culture at the Cuban Embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a meeting in that country with the Mehr Media Group.



According to Cubaminrex, official website of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Caribbean island's diplomats were received at the group's headquarters by its director of International Relations, Alireza Mamdouhi, and Mohsen Mohammadi, director of Public Relations, with whom they had a profitable exchange.



The text adds that with this meeting, cooperation ties with this important group, which includes the Mehr news agency and the international daily Tehran Times, are strengthened.



The note refers that the executives of the Mehr Media Group expressed their satisfaction for strengthening ties with the Cuban diplomatic headquarters and news agencies, with which they share the fight against the information blockade and the brutal misinformation that is exercised on both countries from the centers of media power that dominate the world.