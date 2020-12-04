Cuba and Namibia strengthen bilateral cooperation





NAMIBIA, Cuba, Dec 4 (ACN) Cuba's ambassador to Namibia, Sidenio Acosta Aday, and Helena Kuzee, director of West Africa and the Americas at the ministry of international relations and cooperation of this African country, held a meeting Friday to renew bilateral cooperation ties.



The meeting reviewed the mutual aid agreements established between Namibia and Cuba and examined other possible fields for the establishment of new cooperation ties, according to the website of the Cuban foreign ministry.



Cuban officials also promote the first edition of the business forum Cuba 2020, hosted by the Cuban ministry of foreign trade, to be held virtually on December 8 and 9.



For their part, the Namibian authorities highlighted the contribution of the more than 100 Cuban cooperators in their country.



On the Namibian side, other officials from the foreign ministry were present, as well as representatives from the ministries of industrialization and trade, urban and rural development, and health and social services.



The Cuban ambassador was accompanied by Aldo Luis Fuentes Acosta, second secretary of the Cuban diplomatic mission; Juan Carlos Oliva, economic and trade advisor, and Dr. Arnaldo Meneses, head of the Cuban medical brigade in that country.