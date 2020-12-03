Cuba demands democratization of new communication technologies





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 3 (ACN) The United Nations must continue searching for sustainable solutions that guarantee a greater democratization of information and communication technologies in intergovernmental spaces, Yahima Esquivel Moynelo, permanent representative of Cuba to UNESCO stated.



Esquivel pointed out that the extraterritorial nature of the coercive and unilateral measures that the United States government imposes on Cuba and other UN member countries, blocks access to information and communication technologies.



Today, the companies that offer these products are forced to ask for special licenses so as not to be fined or sanctioned, in case they allow any of these countries to access their services, she indicated.



The Cuban official also emphasized that violence, hatred incitement and non-conventional wars that foster radicalism, intolerance and social destabilization are growing in the world; and that they find nowadays in the social media a space that encourages disinformation, cyber-bullying and violent extremism.



Cuba advocates for a medium term strategy that ensures a correct relation between UNESCO's functions, in view of the importance of the debate and scientific reflection, as well as the cooperation and international assistance to advance in global solutions, for the benefit of the common good, the representative of the island concluded.