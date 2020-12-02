Cuba to attend today international conference on COVID-19 and HIV / AIDS





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 2 (ACN) Cuba will be represented today at the virtual conference ¨Rethinking everything, COVID-19 in the Americas, ¨by Dr. Maria Isela Lantero, head of the Department of STI-HIV / AIDS and Hepatitis, at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health.



The event aims to identify the main adaptations made to HIV health services, so as not to interrupt them and continue with treatment, and is organized by the University of Miami, in conjunction with the Institute for Advanced Studies of the Americas and the International Association of Providers of AIDS Care (IAPAC).



Dr. Lantero told ACN that during the months of greatest presence of the pandemic in Cuba, there was no break in the HIV/AIDS Program, since the patients were guaranteed medical care from their health area; polyclinics or pharmacies never closed, she clarified.



In the case of retroviral treatments, 90 percent of those infected received the drugs, although she specified that it was necessary to make changes to those medicines in the absence of flights to transport them to Cuba.

Currently all patients returned to their previous treatment regimen.



The virtual conference, which began on November 27, will run until March 2021 and will focus on this region, registering approximately half of all new coronavirus cases and 60 percent of deaths globally.