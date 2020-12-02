Demonstration in Italy to demand lift of US blockade over Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 2 (ACN) Italians and Cuban residents there demanded the lift of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba by holding a demonstration in Milan city.



A group of members of the National Association of Italian-Cuban Friendship (ANAIC) and the National Coordination of Cubans Living in Italy (CONACI) participated in the activity in support of the Revolution, during which they rejected interference by third countries in the internal affairs of Cuba.

In a communiqué, the ANAIC denounced that the US government is tightening the blockade to 'unheard-of levels of cruelty that strike at the entire Cuban people,' in midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to it, the shameless US interference trying to destabilize the socialism project of Cuba, with the tightening of a media war aimed at manipulating and distorting reality by using social networks subsidized with a lot of money, the press release noted.

The solidarity organization expressed that the goal is to provoke uncertainty, to sow hatred, to try to divide the people and to incite illegality against the legitimate Cuban government, about which there is clear pieces of evidence denounced by prestigious institutions.

After announcing that the demonstration will continue in the next two days, the ANAIC underscored that today more than ever 'Cuba needs our solidarity and support to counteract also the falsehoods and outrageous distortions to which it is shamefully subjected.'