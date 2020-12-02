Cuba supports in Greece cause of the Palestinian people





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 2 (ACN) Cuba reiterated in Athens its solidarity with the cause of the Palestinian people and condemned Israel for preventing them from creating their own state, expelling them from their territories and constantly violating their human rights.



Addressing the International Symposium of Solidarity with the Palestinian People organized by the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU), Cuban Ambassador to Greece, Zelmys Maria Dominguez, recalled her country's actions to support the Palestinian people fight for their inalienable rights.

During the virtual event on occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Dominguez highlighted that Cuba practices the principles of revolutionary diplomacy and embraces the basic principles of International Law, which is why the defense of the Palestinian cause is always present in its actions.

The diplomat recalled the role played by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, in showing Cuba in the world facing the most powerful forces deployed by US imperialism to prevent it, and the permanent hostility of that country.

On occasion of the fourth anniversary of his death, she stressed that Castro never betrayed internationalist ideals and principles because he did not conceive politics without ethics and that was an idea he consistently practiced in the international arena.

Dominguez also recalled the support by Cuba and its leader to the Palestine cause during the 34th Period of Sessions of the UN General Assembly, in October 1979, and the Plenary Session of the World Conference against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance, in September 2001.