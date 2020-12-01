Indonesian press highlights Diaz-Canel's denunciation of acts of political provocation





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 1 (ACN) The Rakyat Merdeka Online (RMOL), one of the newspapers with the greatest impact in the Indonesian language, published an article highlighting the denunciation of the President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, on the support and involvement of the United States in the protests of the so-called “ San Isidro" Movement.



As published on its official website by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs when referring to the dialogue held by Diaz-Canel with hundreds of young people in a park in Havana, the article made reference to the recent protests of "mounting a media circus ”and“ last resort ”of the Trump Administration and the anti-Cuban mafia in Miami.



All of this, the text adds, as part of an unconventional war strategy to overthrow the Cuban Revolution.



Similarly, the publication consigned the call of the Cuban Foreign Ministry to the Charge d'Affaires of the United States in Havana, Timothy Zúñiga-Brown, to communicate the condemnation of the Caribbean nation for his "flagrant and provocative interference" in the so-called San Isidro Movement, which constitutes a serious violation of his functions as diplomat and Head of Mission.