European parties demand end of US blockade over Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 1 (ACN) European environmental and left-wing organizations demanded the end of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba and recalled the rejection generated by this unilateral measure at the UN General Assembly.





During the final declaration of the Fourth European Forum of Green, Progressive and Left Forces, participants advocated for the full respect to the UN Charter, whose purposes and principles violate the Washington-imposed siege to the Caribbean island for six decades.

The virtual event showed opposition to the policies that seek to lead the planet to a new Cold War and divide it into closed blocks and faced economically and militarily.

The final declaration of the forum includes an action plan for popular mobilization, a document signed among others by the European United Left, the Greens-European Free Alliance group, the Confederal group of the European United Left/Nordic Green Left, the CC of AKEL (Cyprus), the Syriza party (Greece), the Republican and Socialist Left (France), the Communist Party of Spain and the Sinn Fein party (Ireland).

These parties also demanded the free access to the Covid-19 vaccine as a social right, respect to women's rights, the end of environmental degradation policies and the fight against racism and xenophobia.