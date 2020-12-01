World Federation of Trade Unions honors Fidel Castro´s legacy





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec1 (ACN) The World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) ratified its commitment to projecting what it described as the undying courage of Fidel Castro to the international working class, in a message on the 4th anniversary of the Cuban leader's death.



The document, issued by WFTU General Secretary, George Mavrikus, notes that the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution 'is immortal through his life, his ideas and actions.'

Mavrikus adds that on the occasion of this day, he greets the leadership of the State and the Communist Party of Cuba, and assures them that this international organization will unconditionally maintain solidarity with Cuba and its people.

The text adds that this work will always be done along with the Cuban Workers' Union so that the world working class knows the trajectory of the Cuban leader's struggle.

The Hellenic-Cuban Association of Friendship also issued a message in which its president, Nikos Karandreas, praises Fidel Castro for the way he combined the ideas of Cuban National Hero Jose Marti with Marxism-Leninism.

'Fidel's legacy of national sovereignty and internationalism is in the hearts and minds of freedom fighters around the world,' the organization states.

It also notes that Cuba is a socialist country that has managed to successfully fight the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the tightening of the US blockade, which it described as genocidal.