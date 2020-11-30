Greek association sends message of solidarity to Cuba for Fidel Castro´s example and legacy

HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 30 (ACN) Nikos Karandreas, president of the Hellenic Cuban Association of Friendship, sent a solidarity video message for the fourth anniversary of the physical departure of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, which occurred on November 25, 2016.
Karandreas stressed that Castro combined the ideas of the Cuban National Hero José Marti with Marxism-Leninism, as published today on the official website of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cubaminrex.
The text adds that Castro's legacy of national sovereignty and internationalism is in the hearts and minds of freedom fighters around the world.
It also highlights that the Caribbean island is a socialist country, which has managed to successfully face the COVID-19 pandemic despite suffering the intensification of the genocidal blockade of the United States.
Finally, Karandreas pointed out that the example of Cuba in the world is the great legacy of Fidel Castro (1926-2016).
