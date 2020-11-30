Cuba will participate in the Special Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Ibero-American Conference





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 30 (ACN) The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, will participate in the Special Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Ibero-American Conference, which will be held virtually this November 30 under the theme "Innovation for Sustainable Development-Objective 2030. Ibero-America facing the challenge of the Coronavirus".



The Cuban representation will also be integrated by the First Vice-Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment and responsible for Cooperation, Ana Teresita González Fraga; the Cuban national coordinator and general director of Multilateral Affairs and International Law of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rodolfo Reyes Rodríguez, and other directors of both institutions.

