Foreign Minister reiterates Cuba's solidarity with Palestine





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 30 (ACN) Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, reiterated Cuba's solidarity with Palestine on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.



Cuba reiterates its unrestricted support for a just and lasting solution that guarantees a Palestinian State on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, the Cuban Foreign Minister said through his Twitter account.



On November 29, 1947, the United Nations General Assembly approved Resolution 181, which stipulates the creation of a 'Jewish State' and an 'Arab State' in Palestine, with Jerusalem as a corpus separatum, subject to a special international regime.



According to data taken from the Prensa Latina news agency, the date, which celebrates the International Day of Solidarity with Palestine, draws attention to the right of that country to self-determination without external interference, to national independence and sovereignty, to return to their homes from which they were displaced, and to have their property returned to them.



It adds the source that recently the ambassador of the Arab nation in Cuba, Akram Samhan, thanked on behalf of his country for the support of the Island and the support for the training of professionals in health and other areas.



We do not accept any solution in which there is not the establishment of two states and putting into practice the international legality for a sovereign, independent and free Palestinian state, the diplomat said.