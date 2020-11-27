Cuba and Cambodia strengthen diplomatic ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 27 (ACN) Cuban ambassador to Cambodia, Liurka Rodriguez, and that nation's minister of transportation, Sun Chanthol, highlighted Friday the strong diplomatic ties between Havana and Nom Pen, during a meeting held in that Asian nation's capital.



A statement published in the official site of the Cuban ministry of foreign affairs (Cubaminrex) underlines that in the meeting both authorities recalled the six decades of bilateral relations, based on mutual admiration, support and respect.



The Cambodian leader recognized the valuable Cuban help in health, with the sending of medical brigades in moments of emergency to his country, Cubaminrex added.



He also praised the advances of Cuban medicine, as well as its continuous contributions to the world, and referred to the role of the Henry Reeve medical contingent in the fight against COVID-19 in several countries.



For her part, the Cuban diplomat thanked Cambodia for its position of rejection of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba.