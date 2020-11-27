US magazine highlights achievements of Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidate





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 27 (ACN) BioWorld, a well-known US pharmaceutical magazine, highlighted today the achievements of Cuban science in the development of its second vaccine candidate against COVID-19, Soberana 02.



This was published on his official profile on Twitter by José Ramón Cabañas, Havana's ambassador in Washington, who also shares the link to the publication's article, where reference is made to this vaccine candidate, which is currently going through phase I of clinical trials.



According to the text published in the last hours, the Caribbean nation has a lot of experience in the formulation of conjugated vaccines, group to which this drug belongs, quotes Prensa Latina agency.



"Evidence of this is the injectable QUIMI-HIB against Haemophilus Influenzae type B, which causes meningitis and pneumonias in the first years of life", the text refers.



This Thursday, the Regulatory Authority of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices of the Republic of Cuba (CECMED), also authorized the beginning of clinical trials of vaccinal candidates against COVID-19 Mambisa and Abdala.



According to a message spread in the social network Twitter by the Business Group of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba (BioCubaFarma), with this authorization the country already has four vaccinal candidates in phase of trials.