Cuba supports inclusive development of Artificial Intelligence





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 25 (ACN) Yahima Esquivel, Cuban ambassador to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), expressed on Tuesday her country's support for the development of Artificial Intelligence from an ethical and inclusive vision that promotes solidarity and harmonious living.



In her speech at the High Level Virtual Panel on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, Esquivel also explained that UNESCO is crucial in the global dialogue on the ethics of artificial intelligence, its challenges, as well as its impact on the present and future of mankind, Cubaminrex published.



The Cuban representative, who is also president of the Group of Latin American and Caribbean Countries (GRULAC), a regional group of UNESCO, praised the approach included in the text of the Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, on the need to address the digital and technological differences, as well as to prevent disruptive technologies from further aggravating the inequalities between developed and developing countries.



She encouraged the need to establish mechanisms to combat discriminatory practices, not only at the technical level, present in the new digital tools, in order to prevent artificial intelligence technologies from reinforcing stigmas, prejudices and discrimination against minorities, vulnerable groups or those based on ethnicity, culture, skin color, religion or income.

The Member States of the Organization should adopt at the 41st General Conference of UNESCO, scheduled for the end of 2021, the text of the above-mentioned Recommendation.