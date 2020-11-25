Cuban FM denounces meddling attitude of US government





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 25 (ACN) Secretary Pompeo lies, the United States has never supported the Cuban people, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla posted Wednesday on Twitter on recent statements by the U.S. Secretary of State.



In response to Pompeo's meddling attitude, Rodriguez Parrilla stated that the US government has been determined to attack the Cuban people in every possible way.



The United States must stop and withdraw from interfering in Cuba's internal affairs, the Cuban minister of foreign affairs said.



On Tuesday, Pompeo tweeted that "the United States supports the people of Cuba", after making demands to the government of the Caribbean island.



Hours before Pompeo's tweet, Cubans had been denied the possibility of receiving remittances by Western Union, due to pressure from the US administration in the application of its blockade, which over six decades has represented losses of billions of dollars and incalculable human damage.