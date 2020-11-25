Cuba denounces impact of US blockade on communications





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 25 (ACN) Cuba denounced at the Intergovernmental Council of the International Program for the Development of Communications (IPDC) that the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the US government against Cuba is the main hurdle to the development of the infrastructure in the communications sector in the island.



During the session in Paris, Yahima Esquivel Moynelo, Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) reaffirmed her country's commitment to the IPDC and the defense of its founding principles of contributing to a new world communications order, focused on assisting development and peace.



Esquivel stated that the IPDC must strengthen its work to support countries subject to unilateral coercive measures contrary to international law, such as the US blockade, which hinders wider access of the Cuban population to the Internet and information technologies, Cubaminrex reported.



The diplomat encouraged the IPDC to also strengthen its support for projects aimed at media and information literacy, the defense of the diversity of cultural expressions and of multilingualism, as well as the confrontation of hate speech, intolerance and discrimination.