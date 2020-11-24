Putin highlights Cuba's international authority





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 24 (ACN) The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, highlighted today the great authority of Cuba in the international arena and the strategic nature of relations between the two countries, during the ceremony for the delivery of credentials of new ambassadors in Moscow.



According to Prensa Latina, Putin pointed out that bilateral projects are being carried out in the sphere of energy, metallurgy, transportation infrastructure and medicine, where Cuba occupies a leadership position in some areas; furthermore, humanitarian contacts are being expanded.



The head of state stressed that the dialogue between Russia and Cuba on current international issues is characterized by a high level of mutual trust.



I am convinced that faced with an unprecedented challenge, the international community has simply no alternative but to join forces, Putin said about the COVID-19 pandemic.



About twenty new ambassadors, among them that of Cuba, Julio Antonio Garmendia, presented their letters of credence in a ceremony where Putin reaffirmed the solidarity disposition of his country, which already has two registered vaccines and another on the way to combat the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus, cause of the pandemic.