Cuba and Spain ratify will to strengthen ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 23 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez announced today on Twitter that he held a telephone dialogue with his counterpart in Spain, Arantxa Gonzalez, in which they ratified the will to strengthen ties between the two nations.



Rodriguez said that during the conversation they both agreed on their interest in deepening both the political dialogue and the economic and cooperation relations.

"I had a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Spain, Arantxa Gonzalez. We agreed on the desire to promote political dialogue at all levels, as well as continue to deepen our economic, commercial, financial and cooperation relations," the Cuban FM tweeted.

Both nations have maintained diplomatic relations since 1902, and they are also linked by historical, cultural and commercial bonds.

At present, Spain is Cuba´s main commercial partner in Europe, with joint businesses in sectors such as hotels, logistics, construction and food production.

The ties between Cuba and Spain were consolidated with the visit to Havana of President Pedro Sanchez, in 2018; and the kings Felipe VI and Letizia, in 2019.