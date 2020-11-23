Cuban ambassador to Benin exchanges with chairman of the Chamber of Commerce





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 23 (ACN) Cuban ambassador to Benin, Yenielys Vilma Regueiferos, held a fruitful exchange today with Mr. Arnauld Akakpo, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of that African nation.



According to the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its website (Cubaminrex), the meeting was conducive to exchange on the Cuba 2020 Business Forum, to be held next December 8 and 9.



The text adds that Akakpo praised the potential of Cuban exportable offers and reiterated the facilities that familiar, historical and cultural ties between the two nations offer for the proper development of bilateral trade.



Likewise, he recognized the efforts of the Cuban government and people to develop the economy and commerce, despite the strict economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the Caribbean island for six decades.



For her part, Regueiferos herself available to the participating businessmen to collaborate regarding the participation requirements and thanked Akakpo and his team for the willingness, the note says.

Cubaminrex concludes by stating that the Beninese senior official will hold today a virtual meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Antonio Carricarte.