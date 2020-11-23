Cuban FM congratulates his new Syrian counterpart





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 23 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez congratulated Faisal Mekdad on his Twitter account today for his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Syrian Arab Republic.



Rodriguez also affirmed that together they will work for the deepening of the relations of friendship and cooperation between both countries.



Last August 11, the Cuban Embassy in Syria celebrated the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Caribbean nation and the Syrian Arab Republic.



The two countries have close ties of solidarity and are united by the spirit of struggle and resistance against the constant threats from the United States and its allies; they also oppose colonialism, racism, Zionism, terrorism, and support each other in all international forums.



On the celebration about 55 years of bilateral relations, Cubaminrex website issued a statement where Cuba ratified its firm support for Syria's right to self-determination, the defense of its sovereignty and national independence, and in its struggle to regain every inch of its territory.



The text added that in these years the firmness and resistance of the peoples of both nations have been manifested on several occasions in the face of the arrogance that characterize US policy.



In addition, the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries have been highlighted from military cooperation to the field of commercial and pharmaceutical relations, the publication states.