Cuban Ambassador to Australia meets with director of Center for Latin American Studies





HAVAMNA, Cuba, Nov 23 (ACN) Ariel Lorenzo Rodriguez, Cuban ambassador to Australia, held a working meeting with Noel Campbell, Associate Director of the Australian National Center for Latin American Studies (ANCLAS) of the National University of that oceanic country.



During the meeting, both discussed the possibilities of establishing bilateral cooperation links in the academic and research fields on issues of mutual interest, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs published today on its official website, Cubaminrex.



According to the text, the diplomat of the Caribbean nation highlighted the potentialities that exist for exchanges with the Cuban diplomatic academy represented in the Higher Institute of International Relations "Raúl Roa García", as well as with the Cuban Center for International Policy Studies (CIPI).



Rodriguez suggested holding seminars, either virtual or in person, on the experiences of the literacy program with the Cuban method "Yo, Sí Puedo" (Yes, I can) which since 2012 has been implemented in aboriginal communities in Australia.



He also referred to the opportunities that exist to advance triangular cooperation projects in the South Pacific region between Australia and Cuba.



Meanwhile, Mr. Campbell said that, despite their geographical distance, Latin America and the Caribbean offer various opportunities for Australia in the economic and social sphere, so that both parties should complement their efforts in order to achieve common objectives.



Created in 2008, ANCLAS promotes the research and teaching of Latin American studies in Australia, particularly in the fields of social sciences, humanities and economics, Cubaminrex notes.