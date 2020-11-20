Cuban-British recently founded joint venture promotes products in UK





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 20 (ACN) The Cuban-British joint venture BioFarma Innovations made its formal debut in the UK during a virtual seminar where Cuba's progress in the biotechnology sector was exhibited, the Embassy of the Caribbean country reported today.



Chris Bennet, Caribbean Council Managing Director; Lord David Triesman, co-chairman of the Cuba Initiative; and Merardo Pujol, director of development at Cuba's Hebert Biotec SA, attended the event, where the advantages provided by this economic and commercial association were analyzed.

BioFarma Innovations, result of an agreement signed between Cuba's BioCubaFarma Enterprise Group and the British company SG Innovations Limited, was created last August with the aim that the British Commonwealth and Europe have more expeditious access to the wide portfolio of patented drugs by the Cuban biotech industry and the Cuban experience in the sector.

The seminar, entitled 'Bringing Cuban Bio-pharma to patients worldwide - A new Cuba-UK Joint Venture,' also addressed the commercialization of pharmaceutical products globally, the protection of intellectual property and the existing opportunities to expand this relationship and bring Cuban medicines to many more patients across the world.

According to Cuba's Embassy in London, the panelists emphasized the participation of the Cuban science confronting the pandemic, the successful use of Cuban biotechnological products fighting Covid-19 and the Caribbean island's development of three anti-coronavirus vaccine candidates.

As announced, the Cuban Chamber of Commerce and the British Embassy in Havana will organize a similar seminar on December 11.

