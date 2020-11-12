Cuban top leaders congratulated Nicaragua´s President on his birthday



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 12 (ACN) Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega received a message of congratulations on his 75th birthday from the First Secretary of Cuba's Communist Party, Raul Castro; and the country's President Miguel Diaz-Canel.



'On your birthday, receive our warm congratulations. We hope to meet you soon. We ratify our sisterhood and always admiration,' reviewed the letter sent by the top Cuban leaders.

Other heads of State, as Venezuelan Nicolas Maduro, also joined the congratulations to the Sandinista leader's birthday.

'We wish you the best; you are a reference of courage and dignity for revolutionaries. Let us continue fighting for the happiness of our peoples. Hugs!' Maduro tweeted.

Likewise, hundreds of messages and good wishes from supporters of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) have appeared on social networks since early Wednesday.

The Secretary of International Affairs of that ruling political force in Nicaragua, Carlos Fonseca Teran, highlighted on Twitter the anniversary of the head of his party with the fragment of a video of his inauguration to the presidency in the year 2007.