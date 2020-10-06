Hurricane Delta strengthening rapidly on the northwestern Caribbean Sea



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) Cuban Institute of Meteorology reports in its tropical cyclone warning No. 8 that ocean and atmospheric conditions continue to be favorable for the rapid strengthening of hurricane Delta over the seas in the south of the western region of Cuba. Due to its proximity to the national territory, it is necessary to keep a special attention on its evolution and future trajectory.



The clouds and rains that surround the Delta hurricane will affect the Isle of Youth since this morning and will extend to the rest of the western region during the course of the day, as well as the winds with tropical storm strength.

Besides, in the southern western coast there will be strong surge during the day, with the beginning of light flooding in the Canarreos archipelago and the Isle of Youth from tonight, which can become moderate flooding in the Guanahacabibes peninsula.

During the early morning hours Hurricane Delta continued gaining in intensity rapidly and reached category two on the Saffir-Simpson scale, out of a maximum of five. Maximum sustained winds increased to 155 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts and central pressure dropping to 968 hectoPascal.

At 6 a.m. the center of the hurricane was estimated at 17.7 degrees North latitude and 81.3 degrees West longitude, a position some 180 kilometers south of Grand Cayman and some 675 kilometers east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. This system maintains the course near west-northwest, with a significant increase in translation speed, which is currently 24 kilometers per hour.

Over the next 12 to 24 hours, it will tilt its path to the northwest, with a slight increase in translation speed and gaining in intensity over the waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea.